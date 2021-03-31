Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TWTR. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Shares of TWTR opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.