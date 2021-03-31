Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $945,000 Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock worth $12,307,304. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

