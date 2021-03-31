Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 34.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 286.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,706 shares of company stock worth $2,148,179. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

