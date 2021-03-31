Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.04 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -101.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

