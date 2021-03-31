Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 21,385 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of G. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,634 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Genpact by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 609,672 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,189,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,334,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

