Tutor Perini Co. (TPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 3rd

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $962.27 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

