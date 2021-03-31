TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

TUIFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Commerzbank cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.01.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $558.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

