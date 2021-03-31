Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

