Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,363 shares of company stock worth $4,855,866. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

