Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 4,296 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,850,000 after acquiring an additional 280,180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,163,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

