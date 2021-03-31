TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.52

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.52 and last traded at $100.45, with a volume of 263098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Get TTEC alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $30,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $10,867,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,633 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.