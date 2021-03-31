Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,043 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $31.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

