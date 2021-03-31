Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

