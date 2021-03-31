Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $80,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $269.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.41 and a 200 day moving average of $257.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

