Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $45,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,887 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,411,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,674,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

