Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $40,000 in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 163,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.