Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,471,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,656,000 after buying an additional 352,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after buying an additional 290,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $224.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

