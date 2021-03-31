Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,300 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 398.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,176 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,047,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 33.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 521,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,496,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,199,000 after purchasing an additional 472,047 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

