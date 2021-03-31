Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 960 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $86,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

