Truist Securiti Weighs in on KBR, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for KBR in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KBR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

NYSE:KBR opened at $37.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. KBR has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

