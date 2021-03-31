Truist Securiti Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.66.

NYSE:OVV opened at $24.17 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

