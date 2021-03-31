Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TFC. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 917,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 73,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.