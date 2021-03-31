Truist Financial Corp Purchases 31,575 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $90,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,428,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.58. 152,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,245,727. The company has a market capitalization of $623.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

