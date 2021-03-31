Truist Financial Corp Purchases 195,086 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,086 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Citigroup worth $110,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.66. 234,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,838,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

