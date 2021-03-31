Truist Financial Corp Has $85.17 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $85,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,897 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,222 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,907. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.68 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $189.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

