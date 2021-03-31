Truist Financial Corp Has $74.69 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 585,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,318 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $74,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $142.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

