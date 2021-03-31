Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,238 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $99,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.51. 2,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,001. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.97 and its 200 day moving average is $133.32. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

