Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lifted by United Bank

United Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 0.8% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Truist Financial by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $51,582,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

