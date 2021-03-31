TrueFi (TRU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17.60 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. TrueFi has a market cap of $72.25 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00062555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00325174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.98 or 0.00830382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00086452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

