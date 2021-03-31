Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Cowen

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,027 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.