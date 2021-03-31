Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.04

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.04 and last traded at $77.98, with a volume of 63942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Trimble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.