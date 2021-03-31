TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,640,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 67,745 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 434,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 488,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 609,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares during the period.

Shares of THS opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -531.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

