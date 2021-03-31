TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) PT Raised to GBX 245 at Canaccord Genuity

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.61) on Wednesday. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.48.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

