Tranche Finance Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $20.05 million and approximately $202,732.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 454,034.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.53 or 0.00306499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.70 or 0.00884232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00079170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030870 BTC.

Tranche Finance's total supply is 20,000,000 coins.

