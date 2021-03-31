Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 11,270 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,632% compared to the average daily volume of 302 call options.

NASDAQ PFMT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. 107,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,588. Performant Financial has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $115.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -0.79.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Performant Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.