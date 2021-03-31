Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 11,270 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,632% compared to the average daily volume of 302 call options.
NASDAQ PFMT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. 107,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,588. Performant Financial has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $115.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -0.79.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Performant Financial Company Profile
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.
