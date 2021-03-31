Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TPDKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Topdanmark A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

TPDKY stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.