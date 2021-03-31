Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

