Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $171,000 Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PCG opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.