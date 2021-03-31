TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of TimkenSteel worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $514.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

