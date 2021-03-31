TigerCash Price Hits $0.0109 on Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $607,675.04 and approximately $7.23 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $865.29 or 0.01464366 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare,

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

