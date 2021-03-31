Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Short Interest Update

Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Thoughtful Brands stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Thoughtful Brands has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Thoughtful Brands Company Profile

Mota Ventures Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabidiol (CBD) e-commerce business. It provides CBD hemp-oil formulations and cosmetics. The company offers its products under the Nature's Exclusive, First Class, and Sativida brands in the United States and Europe. Mota Ventures Corp.

