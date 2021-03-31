Thingschain Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $220,265.69 and approximately $5,016.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 135.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,905.61 or 0.99974794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00032475 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00105911 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001359 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001730 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

