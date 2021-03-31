TheStreet Lowers Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) to C

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VERU. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.16 million, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veru by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Veru by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Veru by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

