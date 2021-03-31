The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 81,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $185.77. 213,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,933,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.96.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

