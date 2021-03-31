The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $34.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $660.85. 24,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,728. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.50 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.34, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $768.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $737.99.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,226,911. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

