The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$88.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$81.43.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$82.63 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$53.19 and a 52-week high of C$83.65. The stock has a market cap of C$150.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$79.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.46.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

