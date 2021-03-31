The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Lowered to $75.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TJX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.
The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
