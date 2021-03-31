The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Lowered to $75.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TJX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

