The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 129,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,982,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.
The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2,114.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.
The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
