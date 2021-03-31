The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 129,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,982,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2,114.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

