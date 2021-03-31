The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Short Interest Update

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MCEM traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.00. 625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081. The Monarch Cement has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00.

About The Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

