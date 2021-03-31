The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,054 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of American River Bankshares worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMRB opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.75.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

